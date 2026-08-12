Harmonic Aktie
WKN: 895791 / ISIN: US4131601027
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12.08.2026 22:43:43
Harmonic Posts Q2 Loss, Revenue Rises 54% As Company Raises FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) reported a loss for the second quarter, compared with a profit last year. On an adjusted basis, profit rose from last year, with revenue rising 54% amid continued momentum in its Broadband business. The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook.
For the second quarter, the company reported a loss of $2.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with a profit of $2.9 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.
Adjusted net income was $26.0 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $10.3 million or $0.09 per share last year.
Harmonic reported second-quarter net revenue of $133.5 million, up 54% from $86.9 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by strong growth in its Broadband business.
Broadband revenue rose to $133.5 million from $86.9 million, while bookings increased to $144.3 million from $131.0 million.
Looking forward, Harmonic raised its full-year revenue outlook to $505 million to $525 million, earnings per share of $0.44 to $0.53, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.67 to $0.75.
Previously, the company expected full-year revenue outlook to be $475 million to $495 million, earnings per share of $0.36 to $0.45, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.57 to $0.67.
For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $125 million to $135 million, earnings per share of $0.10 to $0.14, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.19.
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