Harmonic Stock Drops on Guidance That Was Not Music to Investors' Ears

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) are down 5.8% at 10:06 a.m. ET on Tuesday, following the video-streaming technology specialist's release of its fourth-quarter 2022 report the prior afternoon.The culprit for investors' displeasure is guidance. Guidance for both the first quarter and the full year of 2023 was lighter than Wall Street was projecting for both revenue and earnings. The fourth-quarter results, on the other hand, probably pleased most investors as both the top and bottom lines exceeded the analyst consensus estimate.As background, Harmonic's solutions -- which include equipment and services -- for media companies and streaming services are largely aimed at the area where "the edges of traditional media overlap with the streaming market," as my colleague Anders Bylund says in an October article about fast-growing stocks.Continue reading