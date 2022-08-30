Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 22:05:00

Harmonic to Host Virtual Analyst Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will host a Virtual Analyst Day dedicated to its Video and Cable Access business segments. The event will feature presentations from members of Harmonic's executive team, with updates on each segment's strategic vision, growth drivers, investment initiatives and long-term financial model, followed by a Q&A session.  

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.)

The Virtual Analyst Day will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM PT/12:30 PM ET and is scheduled for 90 minutes.

A live video webcast of the event and accompanying presentations will be available on Harmonic's website at https://investor.harmonicinc.com/. An archived webcast will remain posted on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days following the event.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com/ .

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmonic-to-host-virtual-analyst-day-301614839.html

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

