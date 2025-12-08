Harmonic To Sell Video Business To MediaKind

(RTTNews) - Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), a virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions company, on Monday said it has received a binding offer from MediaKind to acquire its Video Business for approximately $145 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

The potential divestiture is intended to sharpen the company's strategic focus on its virtualized Broadband segment and provide additional capital to strengthen its balance sheet and support growth initiatives.

The company reaffirmed its total company financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025.

In the pre-market trading, Harmonic is 8.36% higher at $10.50 on the Nasdaq.