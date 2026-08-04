Harmony Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBSF / ISIN: US4131971040
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04.08.2026 13:48:10
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc Q2 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (HRMY) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $75.43 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $39.78 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 30.3% to $261.28 million from $200.49 million last year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $75.43 Mln. vs. $39.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $261.28 Mln vs. $200.49 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.0 B To $ 1.04 B
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Nachrichten zu Harmony Biosciences
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Harmony Biosciences legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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23.02.26
|Ausblick: Harmony Biosciences stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)