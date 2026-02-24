Harmony Biosciences Aktie
WKN DE: A2QBSF / ISIN: US4131971040
|
24.02.2026 16:24:03
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (HRMY) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $22.48 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $49.47 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $33.37 million or $0.57 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $243.77 million from $201.26 million last year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $22.48 Mln. vs. $49.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $243.77 Mln vs. $201.26 Mln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Harmony Biosciences
|
23.02.26
|Ausblick: Harmony Biosciences stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: Harmony Biosciences verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)