Harmony Biosciences Aktie

Harmony Biosciences für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QBSF / ISIN: US4131971040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 16:24:03

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (HRMY) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.48 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $49.47 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $33.37 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $243.77 million from $201.26 million last year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.48 Mln. vs. $49.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $243.77 Mln vs. $201.26 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Harmony Biosciences

mehr Nachrichten