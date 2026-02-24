Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc (HRMY) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $22.48 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $49.47 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $33.37 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $243.77 million from $201.26 million last year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.48 Mln. vs. $49.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $243.77 Mln vs. $201.26 Mln last year.