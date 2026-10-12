Harmony Biosciences Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QBSF / ISIN: US4131971040

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12.10.2026 13:18:03

Harmony Biosciences Names Peter Anastasiou CEO

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Peter Anastasiou will become President and CEO and join the Board, effective January 1, 2027.

CEO Jeffrey Dayno will retire on December 31, after nine years with the company, and step down from the Board of Directors.

The company said Dayno will serve as a non-executive advisor throughout 2027 to support its growth objectives.

The company reiterated its full-year 2026 WAKIX net revenue guidance of $1 billion to $1.04 billion.

The company said it remains on track to report data from the multiple ascending dose study of its BP-205 candidate in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Harmony Biosciences is 3.18% lesser at $39 on the Nasdaq.

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Harmony Biosciences 40,28 1,72% Harmony Biosciences

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