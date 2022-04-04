|
04.04.2022 14:05:00
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN 21st ANNUAL NEEDHAM VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John C. Jacobs, will present a company update and host investor meetings at the upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.
- 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, April 11; 12:45 p.m.-1:25 p.m. ET
1x1 Meetings: Monday, April 11
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.
Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Patti Bank
ICR Westwicke
415-513-1284
ir@harmonybiosciences.com
Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Nancy Leone
215-891-6046
nleone@harmonybiosciences.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-participate-in-21st-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301515924.html
SOURCE Harmony Biosciences
