HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN 21st ANNUAL NEEDHAM VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John C. Jacobs, will present a company update and host investor meetings at the upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences)

  • 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat: Monday, April 11; 12:45 p.m.-1:25 p.m. ET
    1x1 Meetings: Monday, April 11

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

