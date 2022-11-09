|
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN PIPER SANDLER 34th ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's management will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.
● Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 9:00 am ET
1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.
About Harmony Biosciences
At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.
