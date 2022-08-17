PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative therapies that improve the health of people living with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Location: Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 , at 2:35 p.m. ET

, at 1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Location: Boston, MA

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, September 8, 2022

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare ConferenceCiti's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

A webcast of the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciples and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

445-235-8386

lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

nleone@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301607141.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences