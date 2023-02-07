07.02.2023 14:05:00

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 21, 2023

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Harmony will host a conference call and live webcast on February 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or +1 (203) 518-9708 (international), and reference passcode HRMYQ422. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences 
At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Luis Sanay, CFA
445-235-8386
lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact: 
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086 
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

