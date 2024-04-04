|
04.04.2024 16:42:39
Harmony Gold signs historic 6% wage deal with all unions
HARMONY Gold on Thursday said it had signed a five-year wage deal with unions for a 6% per year increase including benefits, effective from July.The agreement is significant as it is with all unions simulltaneously, the first time this had been achieved by the company in its history.Negotiations, which took three months and were without incident, were with the Coalition (comprising the National Union of Mineworkers, UASA and Solidarity) as well as the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.“For the first time in our 73-year history, we have concluded a five-year wage agreement with all of our labour unions,” said Peter Steenkamp, CEO of Harmony Gold. “This is testimony to the strength of our labour relations and ensures stability and continued certainty on our fixed labour costs for the next five years.”Harmony this week breached the R100bn market capitalisation as the dollar gold price tested a record $2,300 per ounce. This is the compamy’s highest market valuation in more than 22 years.The agreement allows for a wage increase of R1,200 per month in the first year of the deal with entry level (category 4 to 8) employees increasing to R1,500 per month in the fifth year of the deal. B-lower employees will receive R1,200 per month increases, or 6.2% (whichever is the higher) in the first year up to a wage improvement of R1,500 per month or 6.5% or CPI (whichever is greater) in the final year of the agreement.Miners, artisans and officials will receive a wage increase of 6.2% in the first year increasing to 6.5% or CPI (whichever is greater) in year five.Monthly housing allowances will increase from R3,360 in the first year to R4,020 in the year five of the agreement while the living-out allowance will increase R100 in the first year to R2,800 to an increase of R150 to R3,350 in the last year of the five year deal.This agreement will result in an increase of approximately 6% per annum over the five-year period which is within our planning parameters, said Harmony.“This milestone agreement has been reached three months before the existing agreement’s expiry. It is fair and balanced, considering the impact that increases in the cost of living are likely to have on employees over the next five years,” said Steenkamp.The post Harmony signs historic 6% wage deal with all unions for five years appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.