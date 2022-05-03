PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain with fast finality launched on Mainnet in June 2019 and is now surrounded by a vibrant and engaged community of over 500,000 active platform participants on familiar cross-chain DeFi ecosystems such as Sushi, Curve and Aave. Over the years, Harmony partnered up with hundreds of Web3 solutions and platforms. To top that, in Sep 2021, Harmony released its ecosystem treasury to a tune of $300M to distribute equity-free $50K grants to any teams that are willing to bring their best ideas to build on Harmony.

Harmony Integrates with Covalent, Bringing Data Accessibility to the Platform

Harmony's community has been so engaging from the start that builders on Harmony enjoy growing organically from within the ecosystem. As one notices a vibrant and engaging community, teams such as DeFi Kingdoms and lending protocols like Tranquil Finance decided to build on Harmony and grew from zero to billion-dollar TVL dApps in a matter of months! With Harmony's low gas fees costing fractions of a penny and a 2-second transaction finality, users are very encouraged to interact with their yield farms, lendings, NFT trades and in-game purchases, for dApps built on Harmony. Harmony is perfect for these high interaction use cases. All these activities are generating a lot of interest for users to interact with Harmony's blockchain which demands a smooth and uninterrupted experience. Builders on Harmony benefit from solutions offered by Harmony's partners that will meet the needs of their audience.

Harmony integrates with Covalent, the leading provider of indexing and querying solutions for blockchains with their unified API. The initial integration includes complete indexing of Harmony and enables developers to access rich, granular data to build applications faster and easier for a variety of use cases.

"Harmony's traction is unparalleled and the energy in the community is incredible. With their sharding capabilities, it will be exciting to see what developers will build and scale without compromising decentralization and security. Our Unified API will further accelerate the speed at which developers can build."–Ganesh Swami, CEO at Covalent

Covalent's unified API brings full transparency and visibility to assets across over 26 blockchain networks. Developers who need high performance can conveniently enable multichain in minutes by simply changing the chain_ID parameter. Covalent's dataset supports 25B+ transactions, 30,000+ price feeds, and 200,000+ smart contracts for querying.

The blockchain data available includes:

Get NFT transactions for contract

Token balances per address

Historical transactions per address

Get all contract metadata

About Harmony

Harmony is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a 2-second block time and finality. Launched on MainNet in June 2019, Harmony is Layer 1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible, horizontally scalable multi-sharded blockchain with low gas fees. Developers can code in Solidity using tools and frameworks such as web3.js, ethers.js, Truffle, MetaMask, Chainlink, Graph Protocol and now with Covalent.

Developers building on Harmony can now apply for $50K launch grants from Harmony's $300M Ecosystem fund, with full support from the Harmony Venture Network within the Harmony ONE Accelerator Program. There has never been a better time to build on Harmony.

Developers will feel welcomed when building within Harmony in verticals in DeFi, games, metaverse experiences, social impact, bridges, toolings and many more, ready to deploy to a highly engaged audience of over 500,000 members of the community. These include DAO contributors, creatives, NFT collectors, investors, enthusiasts and other developers alike. Checkout Messari's report: At ONE with Harmony

About Covalent

Covalent provides the industry-leading Unified API bringing visibility to billions of Web3 data points. Developers use Covalent to build exciting multi-chain applications like crypto wallets, NFT galleries, and investor dashboard tools utilizing data from 26+ blockchains. Covalent is trusted by a community of 15,000+ developers and powers data for 500+ applications including 0x, Zerion, Rainbow Wallet, Rotki, Bitski and many others.

