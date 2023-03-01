|
01.03.2023 06:20:44
Harmony passes interim dividend amid offshore expansion and capital outlay at home
HARMONY Gold passed the interim dividend after buying the Eva Copper prospect in Australia in December for $230m.“No interim dividend was declared due to the allocation of capital towards near-term copper and growth projects,” the company said in its interim results published today.In addition to the deal for Eva Copper – which also requires an estimated $600m in capital development as per the previous owner’s studies – Harmony announced two-year, R17bn outlay on South African capital projects. It is also weighing the development of its Mponeng Deeps project with a feasibility study due at the year-end.Harmony reported an 18% increase in headline share earnings of 293 South African cents a share for the six months ended December 31. The improvement in earnings was a result of a 5% lift in gold production to 740,655 oz and a higher gold price received which at R963,439 per kilogram was 12% above last year’s interim average. The post Harmony passes interim dividend amid offshore expansion and capital outlay at home appeared first on Miningmx.
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Donnerstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.