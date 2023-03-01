Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

HARMONY Gold passed the interim dividend after buying the Eva Copper prospect in Australia in December for $230m.“No interim dividend was declared due to the allocation of capital towards near-term copper and growth projects,” the company said in its interim results published today.In addition to the deal for Eva Copper – which also requires an estimated $600m in capital development as per the previous owner’s studies – Harmony announced two-year, R17bn outlay on South African capital projects. It is also weighing the development of its Mponeng Deeps project with a feasibility study due at the year-end.Harmony reported an 18% increase in headline share earnings of 293 South African cents a share for the six months ended December 31. The improvement in earnings was a result of a 5% lift in gold production to 740,655 oz and a higher gold price received which at R963,439 per kilogram was 12% above last year’s interim average. The post Harmony passes interim dividend amid offshore expansion and capital outlay at home appeared first on Miningmx.