Harmony Place Creates Virtual Walk-in Clinic to Support Addiction Recovery During COVID-19

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to market research firm Nielsen, alcohol sales spiked by 55% (compared to 2019) in the week ending March 21, 2020, as many states and public health officials urged residents to stay home. What's more, as small businesses such as local restaurants try to adapt to declining sales, alcohol is now being offered in takeout orders in some states such as California. While this can represent an effort by people to stockpile for the sheltered weeks ahead, it also signals the potential for alcohol abuse.

"Thousands of good people across the Country in recovery have lost access to AA and NA meetings as a result of the shelter in place order," said Jeff Schwartz, CEO & Founder of Harmony Place. "In addition to the weekly virtual walk-in clinic, our team is working tirelessly to create solutions for those who have lost this valuable resource."

COVID-19 Precautions For New Admissions

Harmony Place has also established new protective measures to ensure the health & safety of clients in treatment during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Prior to admitting to Harmony Place, clients are asked a myriad of questions related to their potential exposure to those diagnosed with COVID-19, their recent travel history, and their current medical diagnosis to name a few.

New clients are required to complete a CDC-approved COVID-19 test prior to arrival, upon arrival, and regularly while in treatment at Harmony Place.

"The health & safety of our clients is our number one priority," said Justin Helfert, Director of Admissions. "We are fortunate to have relationships with multiple local institutions to help us navigate the complexity of testing services & availability."

In addition to maintaining social distancing established by the CDC, Harmony Place has created a daily cleaning regimen using CDC recommended sanitizing products to ensure the safety of clients and staff.

About the Virtual Walk-in Clinic

Starting May 1, 2020, The Virtual Walk-in Clinic occurs every Friday from 10 AM to 11 AM using online web meetings and is available to Harmony Place Alumni and current clients. Dr. Lavonda Mickens will talk about recovery, staying connected with Harmony Place, and help bridge the gaps in recovery needs.

About Dr. Lavonda Mickens

Dr. Mickens is a licensed Psychologist, a native of Southern California, and has spent her career as a clinician and researcher studying addiction and other health behaviors. She completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at San Diego State University; earned a Master of Arts degree in Psychology from Pepperdine University, and earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Detroit Mercy. Dr. Mickens also completed an APA-accredited internship at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine working to improve health behavior and psychological health among trauma victims post-Hurricane Katrina. She also completed a postdoctoral fellowship funded by the National Institutes on Drug Abuse with the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine where she studied addiction and a broad range of psychiatric disorders (e.g., major depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder). In addition, Dr. Mickens also spent 8 years as a Faculty Member with the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She was a clinical supervisor and taught addiction treatment, theories, and techniques of psychotherapy, psychological assessment, and cultural diversity among other courses.

