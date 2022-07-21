Harness Deepens Investment in Education and Training With Expansion of Harness University

Launch of industry-first 'Software Delivery Foundations - Associate' Certification provides entry-level credential for Software Delivery Fundamentals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the Modern Software Delivery Platform™, today launched an expansion of Harness University ; its training and certification hub, with more than 60 self-paced courses, 100+ hours of on-demand webinars, and live training, covering role-based and product-based training for software delivery. As part of the growth, Harness launched a job role-based certification program with "Software Delivery Foundations - Associate," an entry-level certification available to anyone in a technical role demonstrating mastery over the fundamentals of software delivery.

80% of organizations indicate their IT skills gap affects at least one business area . "The Great Resignation coupled with the acceleration of digital transformation projects have introduced new challenges for organizations when it comes to finding the skilled DevOps practitioners their business requires," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO of Harness. "Harness University offers simple, easy-to-access paths to education to help bridge these needed skills for organizations, while giving individuals the personal and professional development they're looking for."

"The skills gap problem has become an increasingly significant issue across the tech sector," said Kate Holterhoff, Industry Analyst with RedMonk. "Certifications can serve as a path into the industry for those who come from non-traditional backgrounds. Harness University takes a role-based approach to the skills gap problem in order to upskill a diverse cohort of learners."

Harness University- Helping Everyone Deepen Their Software Delivery Expertise

Harness University provides easy-to-access, affordable resources to its growing community, to meet the exploding demand for organizations wanting to innovate using software delivery best practices. "Our educational offerings – a combination of self-paced courses, live trainings, and credentialing programs comprising of both completion-based product certificate courses and job-role certifications – are designed to educate anyone from individual users, to customers, partners or other interested parties", said Divya Wadhwani, Director of Education Programs at Harness.

The latest addition to the Harness University portfolio is the new Software Delivery Foundations associate-level certification. Students are taken through a live proctored exam experience, and upon passing will obtain a certification badge to feature on their LinkedIn and social media pages, as well as their resume, CV, and personal website.

"It is core to the Harness mission to make software delivery knowledge and skills mainstream, and available to everyone," said Rehmat Kharal, Vice President of Global Enablement at Harness. "We've taken steps to meet the growing demands of an advancing job market, and with our new 'Software Delivery Foundations' certification, we're continuing to fulfill that promise by unlocking valuable technical learnings for any level of technical professional."

To learn more about Harness University education, training and certifications, please visit https://university.harness.io . To learn more about Harness products please visit: https://harness.io .

About Harness

Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™, provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to rapidly release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness Inc. is based in San Francisco. More on Twitter @harnessio and at harness.io.

