27.02.2023 14:05:00
Harnessing Chatbot Fever -- 1 Magnificent Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Let's address the 800-pound gorilla in the room. At first glance, it might seem like hyperbole to recommend buying a stock and holding it forever, especially in the face of the ongoing uncertainty that grips investors and the potential for a recession or continuing bear market in 2023.To be clear, no investor should buy stocks willy-nilly and ignore them even as the investment thesis changes. However, buying top-shelf stocks with the intention of holding forever -- barring such changes -- gives investors the best chance to achieve market-beating gains.The ability to withstand short-term headwinds by taking a step back to look at the big picture -- and recognizing glaring opportunities -- can spell the difference between success and failure over one's investing career. One such opportunity the market is serving up right now is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).Continue reading
