Harnessing Micro LED, AIoT, 8K and 5G Technologies, KONKA Reveals Next-Generation Tech Products at CES 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA (000016.SZ), a leading Chinese technology company, has reimagined the future of home entertainment with its next-generation products, which were showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Powered by Micro LED, AIoT, 8K, and 5G KONKA's groundbreaking innovations harness self-developed cutting-edge technologies to power intelligent home and immersive viewing experience with exquisite products.

At KONKA's sleek CES booth (Central Hall, Booth #10053), visitors imagine an utterly new lifestyle driven by revolutionary technology. Spanning seven areas, the booth highlights a range of the company's groundbreaking products featuring Micro LED with 5G connectivity and A5 Smart TV Series, as well as Mini LED TVs, 8K TVs and specific products for the US market. Dubbed the "TV of the future", the KONKA Smart Wall was the centerpiece of the booth. It utilizes self-illuminating Micro LED technology, processing one hundred million RGB LED chips with lightning speed and ultra-precise control of every micropixel to produce awe-inspiring picture quality.

Developed after extensive R&D, every element of KONKA's APHAEA Smart Wall was independently designed and manufactured by KONKA, from the chip to the product system, components, product assembly and other supply chain processes. Premium and truly one-of-a-kind, the Smart Wall offers boundless possibilities for immersive experiences with its world-leading design, massive display and multiple application scenarios.

Shown in 118" 4K and 236" 8K configurations, the KONKA Smart Wall is a crystal-clear display with free resolution levels and aspect ratios, best-in-class brightness, incredible contrast and wide color gamut for a spectacular viewing experience. KONKA's proprietary 8K processing, smart ecosystem and 5G connectivity are also integrated, allowing users to enjoy secure HD content in real-time, and switch freely between devices. So far, KONKA is one of two companies to have the capability to holistically design and produce Micro LED displays.

In addition, KONKA's APHAEA A5 Smart TV Series debuted offering visitors a preview of its integrated aesthetics, AI and innovative technology for an unparalleled smart TV experience. The elegant design features a borderless display for enhanced field of vision and a secondary OLED smart screen display at the bottom of the TV. Packed with industry-leading features, the A5 TV is equipped with an all-new Panoramic AI 2.0, enhanced far-field voice control, smart camera, immersive stereo speakers and additional intelligent TV modes. The TV also comes with a smart remote control, home photo album function, and supports multiple devices for a fully connected AIoT-enabled smart life experience. This international series will not be available in the U.S. In addition to the Smart Wall and A5 TV, KONKA offered attendees a glimpse into the future with its AIoT living space, along with 8K OLED TV and 8K Mini LED TV.

In line with its principles of independent innovation and technological advancement, KONKA has continuously invested in R&D to accelerate the delivery of breakthrough technologies. By Q3 2019, KONKA's R&D expenses grew 40.73% year-on-year. Looking ahead, KONKA plans to invest heavily in R&D to strengthen its competitive advantage in the global arena.

About KONKA

Founded in 1980, KONKA Group (stylized as KONKA) is the first sino-foreign equity electronic joint venture company. As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics (TVs, white goods and mobile phones), semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance. In 2018, its annual operating revenue was CNY 46 billion. With the phased achievements of KONKA's industrial layout, KONKA is expected to achieve the revenue target of CNY 100 billion within three years. Aiming to reach this objective, KONKA has already prepared a detailed strategic blueprint for all its businesses.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harnessing-micro-led-aiot-8k-and-5g-technologies-konka-reveals-next-generation-tech-products-at-ces-2020-300985457.html

SOURCE KONKA Group