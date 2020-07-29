Harris Teeter launches Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign

MATTHEWS, N.C., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today the launch of its Backpack Boosters Round Up Campaign to help provide nutritious meals and school supplies to children-in-need.

Now through Aug. 11, shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar to support this effort. The funds collected through Backpack Boosters will benefit one of two causes: either local food bank backpack programs which provide nutritious meals and snacks to families-in-need across Harris Teeter's operating area or Charlotte's own Classroom Central, which equips students-in-need to effectively learn by collecting and distributing free school supplies to teachers across six school districts and nearly 200 schools.

Select Harris Teeter locations across North and South Carolina, including Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster, Mecklenburg and Union counties will collect funds to benefit Classroom Central, while all other Harris Teeter locations will benefit local food banks.

"Through this campaign, we're able to help our local food bank partners place meals in the homes of food insecure children, allowing them to focus on their education and not an empty stomach," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "Our partnership with Classroom Central further allows us to support education in our hometown through the distribution of free school supplies to teachers and students in select counties across North and South Carolina."

100% of funds collected through this campaign will benefit the local community in which the donation was made.

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

