Harrison Co. engaged to sell Wide Voice

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Co., a leading middle market investment bank, has been engaged to sell Wide Voice, LLC ("Wide Voice" or the "Company"). Wide Voice owns and operates a highly automated, hybrid TDM/IP tandem switching network that enables Internet Protocol Enabled Services ("IPES") and Competitive Local Exchange Carriers ("CLEC") to deliver network traffic to and from the PSTN in a cost-effective manner.

Established in 2010, Wide Voice has become a leading independent voice connectivity player with CLEC state certifications throughout the entire United States. Wide Voice primarily provides tandem interconnection services (i.e., local tandem switching and access homing tandem switching) to CLECs and IPES providers on its multiple points of presence, Tier 1 facilities-based network. The Company's network reaches approximately 43% of the U.S. population including most major U.S. metropolitan areas. Wide Voice employs a talented team of seasoned industry veterans, experienced in the operational challenges of providing high value-added services to its customers. The company also maintains a legal and regulatory compliance function with deep expertise in navigating international and U.S. (federal and state) regulatory requirements.

Harrison Co. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Wide Voice in connection with the sale. All inquiries relating to the Company should be directed to Sean Deson (sdeson@harrisonco.com).

About Harrison Co.

Harrison Co. is a leading middle market investment bank focused on providing M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services. Harrison Co. combines deep industry expertise and a consultative, data-driven approach to provide business owners with compelling transaction advice and outcomes.

