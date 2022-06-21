HARRY W. LOCHNER, JR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

CHICAGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry "Hal" W. Lochner, Jr., H.W. Lochner Inc's. (Lochner) former Board Chairman and President, is retiring from the firm after more than six decades of leadership and service. As the son of Lochner's founder Harry W. Lochner, Hal began his career in 1961 and was responsible for growing the privately held company into a transportation infrastructure leader, currently ranked No. 125 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

From the outset, Hal viewed his service to Lochner and the architectural-engineering industry as a vocation, stating, "I decided that I wanted to leave the world a better place for my having been here."

With a strong commitment to relationship-based business development, Hal was instrumental in expanding the firm geographically, opening offices in various states, and leading marketing efforts for some of the firm's most significant projects. In his Chairman's Message celebrating the 75th anniversary of Lochner in 2019, Hal shared the passions and points of pride that have fueled the firm's longevity and success.

First, "doing interesting work and creating a valuable result," as evidenced by the significant and lasting improvements in the communities that Lochner serves

Second, "the thrill of winning" that comes from strong qualifications and the right strategy

Third, "pride in client trust" and the deep satisfaction of a job well done, and

Fourth, "pride in building a firm" with a family ethos and mindset that has stood the test of time.

"I have always been and will continue to be excited about the future of Lochner," said Chairman Emeritus Hal Lochner. "Lochner's Board Chairman and CEO Terry Ruhl, along with his leadership team, have an excellent vision and strategy, fostering the same strong relationships, trust and loyalty with our employees and clients that have made the firm successful for almost 80 years."

Ruhl added, "The clearest way we can honor Hal's legacy is to carry his passion and points of pride forward in everything we do. I am confident the Lochner family ethos will continue far into the future, enhancing the firm's foundational and differentiated client-focused, performance-driven and community-minded culture."

Lochner is a leading provider of infrastructure planning, environmental, design, and construction management services within highway, bridge, transit, and aviation sectors across the United States. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and is ranked 125 on Engineering News Record's Top 500 Design Firms of 2022.

