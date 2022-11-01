|
01.11.2022 13:20:26
Harsco Q3 Profit Down; Updates FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - Harsco Corp. (HSC) posted third quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.08 million or $0.03 per share down from $7.56 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.10 compared to $0.15 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $487 million, an increase of 4 percent from the prior-year quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $474.85 million for the quarter.
Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company projects loss per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.10 - $0.19 and adjusted loss share of $0.02 - $0.12.
For fiscal year 2022, the company now expects loss per share to be in the range of $1.52 - $1.62 compared to the prior estimation of loss per share $1.58 - $1.72
The company now expects annual adjusted results per share to be in the range of loss $0.02 - profit $0.08 compared to the prior outlook of break even per share - loss $0.13 per share.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Harsco Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.22
|Why Harsco Stock Rallied as Much as 20% in Early Trading Today (MotleyFool)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Harsco veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Harsco mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Harsco zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Harsco stock price target cut to $10 from $21 at Stifel Nicolaus (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Harsco Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Harsco Corp.
|6,45
|20,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Anleger in Asien zeigten sich zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss einen volatilen Handel doch noch im Plus ab. Der DAX ging dagegen tiefer aus dem Handel. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendiert zur Mitte der Woche niedriger. An Chinas Börsen ging es am Mittwoch erneut bergauf, in Tokio hingegen waren leichte Verluste zu verzeichnen.