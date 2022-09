Harsco Rail Gets Grinder Contract From Saudi Railway Company

(RTTNews) - Harsco Corp. (HSC) said its rail division has signed a nearly $31 million contract with Saudi Railway Company to provide it with a 60-stone rail grinder. Also, Harsco Rail will provide two years of grinding services starting in 2022. Harsco Rail will establish a local warehouse for spares and consumables for all customers in the region.

The company noted that Harsco Rail's 60 stone grinder, which removes surface defects on rails and re-profiles the railhead on both rails, is one of the most technologically advanced grinders working today.