Harsco Trims FY22 Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Provided an update on its expected financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Harsco Corp. (HSC) said it expects a operating loss from continuing operations of between $95 million and $97 million, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge estimated at approximately $100 million, and adjusted EBITDA within a range of $47.5 million to $50.0 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, Harsco expects operating loss from continuing operations of between $51 million and $61 million, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $100 million, and adjusted EBITDA within a range of $210 million to $220 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $250 million to $265 million previously.

