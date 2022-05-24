Harte Hanks and Sony continue their winning tradition: receive two 2022 PDMA Benjamin Franklin Awards

TREVOSE, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS), a global customer experience company, won two prestigious PDMA/ANA Benjamin Franklin Awards (a.k.a. "Benny Awards") at the 2022 show honoring creativity, innovation, strategy, and results.

Harte Hanks' winning campaigns were the Sony BRAVIA XR TV Cognitive Intelligence Launch in the show's Interactive Email Campaign category and the Sony 360 Reality Audio Speaker Launch in the Creative Only Email category.

"Our team is humbled and ecstatic to win two more Benny Awards for our Sony work," says Chris Castano, Creative Director at Harte Hanks. "We're proud of the success we've had at this competitive show over the years. A strong relationship with Sony and our common desire to innovate is what fuels our teams' passion."

Both winning campaigns promoted new innovations with stunning animation and content that drove high customer engagement.

The Sony BRAVIA XR TV Launch campaign had a two-pronged email strategy—mixing functional with emotional themes—to illustrate the amazing visionary experience of this new technology.

The Sony 360 Reality Audio Speaker Launch visually illustrated its immersive sound as if listeners were at a live concert or alongside the artist in the studio.

"It's exciting to be honored for our BRAVIA XR TV Launch and 360 Reality Audio Speaker Launch campaigns," says MaryAnn Corpuz, Sr. Marketing Lead at Sony Electronics. "We'll look to continue breaking barriers in our future email marketing campaigns with Harte Hanks."

Other recent wins for Harte Hanks and Sony at the PDMA Benjamin Franklin Awards include:

2021 Sony Alpha 7S III Launch

2019 Sony Dolby Launch; Sony aibo Campaign; Sony MASTER Series TV Launch

2018 Sony A1E BRAVIA LED Launch; Sony Cyber Monday Email

2016 Best in Show: Sony X900C TV Campaign

The 2022 Benjamin Franklin Awards ceremony took place at The Corinthian Yacht Club of Philadelphia on May 19, 2022, where agencies and companies representing some of the biggest brands celebrated the night's winners.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

