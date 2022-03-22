HARTE HANKS ENLISTED BY GLOBAL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT CORPORATION TO PROVIDE EMPLOYEES WITH AT-HOME COVID TESTS AND HEALTH KITS

Global CX Company Provided Company's Employees with Covid Kits During Omicron Surge

CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks Inc. (Nasdaq: HHS), a leading global experience company, announced that it partnered with one of the world's leading global financial services corporations to deliver more than 300,000 at-home Covid-19 testing kits during the recent Omicron surge.

In addition, Harte Hanks distributed more than 60,000 Covid wellness kits, which included a range of items such as hand sanitizers, PPE masks and cleaning wipes, to their employees. Harte Hanks also developed and managed a 24-hour hotline to ensure that the client's employees were able to receive the wellness kits and the at-home Covid tests quickly and efficiently.

According to Jeanne Shaunessy, Chief Client Officer, Harte Hanks was selected for the fulfillment and distribution program based on our unique ability to provide an end-to-end single-source solution from our new 400,000-square-foot distribution and fulfillment facility in Kansas City.

"Our client is a company that places employee health and wellness as a high priority in their company values and culture," says Shaunessy, Harte Hanks. "They were extremely concerned based on employee feedback that their employees were not able to obtain these tests during a time when Covid-19 was quickly spreading across the nation."

To address these concerns, they needed a partner who could rapidly deliver test kits directly to employees in an efficient and timely manner. "Because of the FDA certification of our Kansas City distribution and fulfillment center, we were able to partner with them to navigate and overcome the challenges they were facing." Shaunessy notes that Harte Hanks' highly agile and flexible customer service operation was able to mobilize their teams to provide seamless delivery and support for both the testing and wellness kits.

In addition, Harte Hanks' existing relationship with the global financial services client ensured that they would be able to provide these essential materials while meeting their high standards of data security and employee confidentiality protocols.

"We have made a significant investment over the past several years in our distribution and fulfillment facilities," says Pat O'Brien, Managing Director of Fulfillment & Logistics, Harte Hanks. "This investment has been a critical driver of our growth, especially as clients seek partners that can help them overcome the ongoing supply chain, labor and distribution challenges we see across industries today."

"The positive feedback from the client's employees was testament to the successful execution of this program," says O'Brien. "It was incredibly gratifying knowing that we were able to help them during this stressful time when their employees were especially concerned about the health and wellness of their families."

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM, among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

For media inquiries, contact: Jennifer London, Harte Hanks, jen.london@HarteHanks.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harte-hanks-enlisted-by-global-financial-management-corporation-to-provide-employees-with-at-home-covid-tests-and-health-kits-301506112.html

SOURCE Harte Hanks, Inc.