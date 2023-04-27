|
27.04.2023 23:10:07
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $530 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $1.68 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $5.91 billion from $5.39 billion last year.
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $530 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $5.91 Bln vs. $5.39 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.23
|Ausblick: Hartford Financial Services Group stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Hartford Financial Services Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Hartford Financial Services Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Hartford Financial Services Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Hartford Financial Services Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Hartford Financial Services Group veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|63,00
|0,00%