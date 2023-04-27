27.04.2023 23:10:07

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $530 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $536 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $5.91 billion from $5.39 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $530 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q1): $5.91 Bln vs. $5.39 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 63,00 0,00% Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen