27.10.2022 22:54:31

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $333 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $5.58 billion from $5.69 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $333 Mln. vs. $476 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $5.58 Bln vs. $5.69 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten