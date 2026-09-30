Hartford Financial Services Group Aktie

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WKN: 898521 / ISIN: US4165151048

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30.09.2026 13:31:45

Hartford Names Morris Tooker CEO As Christopher Swift To Become Exe. Chair, Effective March 1

(RTTNews) - Hartford Insurance Group, Inc., (HIG) announced Wednesday the appointment of President Morris "Mo" Tooker as its next Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Christopher Swift.

The company further said Swift will transition to the role of executive chair of the board.

Both appointments are effective March 1, 2027. In addition, Tooker will join the board, effective October 1.

The company noted that as executive chair, Swift will lead the Board of Directors, help guide and oversee corporate strategy and serve as an advisor to the CEO.

Swift intends to step down from his role as executive chair in the second half of 2027.

CEO Swift has been in the role for nearly 13 years, including more than 12 years as chairman.

Tooker joined The Hartford as chief underwriting officer in 2015. In his current role as president, he has led business performance, strategy and enterprise-wide execution.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, Hartford Insurance shares were trading 0.28% lower, at $125.51, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.15% lower.

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