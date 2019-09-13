|
13.09.2019 13:39:00
Harts Services Names Top 10 Items Not to Flush
TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Tacoma plumbing company with a 4.9 review rating on Google, is sharing their list of the top 10 items that should not go down the toilet to prevent damage to plumbing, unnecessary clogs and harm to the environment.
"Many people believe what goes down the toilet is gone forever, and it's a very out of sight, out of mind way of thinking," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "People flush lots of things down the toilet and don't think about the potential damage to their plumbing or the effect it could have on the environment."
Whether homeowners have septic tanks or sewage lines, the following items should never be flushed:
"If you have any question about the item you are considering to flush, remember, when in doubt, throw it out," Hart said. "Unfortunately, we get far too many calls from customers who flush something that they shouldn't, and these costly repairs can be easily avoided. Flush with caution!"
Tacoma residents looking for more plumbing tips or information about Harts Services can call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.
About Harts Services
Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers plumbing to residential and commercial customers, and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call 1-253-345-7222 or visit www.hartsservices.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harts-services-names-top-10-items-not-to-flush-300917591.html
SOURCE Harts Services
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX volatil -- DAX legt zu -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte zum Schluss mit Zuwächsen
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit positiver Tendenz. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.