02.03.2022 20:00:00
Harvard census identifies most commonly used open source packages
Researchers at the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard University (LISH) have published the most comprehensive census of free and open source (FOSS) software packages to date, with the aim of helping the industry better protect against high-profile vulnerabilities like Heartbleed and Log4shell, which impacted popular open source projects.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
