Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLR5 / ISIN: US00650F1093
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26.05.2026 22:03:58
Harvest Investment Services Dumps 356,000 Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Shares Worth $5.7 Million
In its SEC filing dated May 14, 2026, Harvest Investment Services, LLC reported selling its entire stake of 356,114 shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was ~$5.67 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position dropped by $5.78 million, a figure that accounts for both trading and price movement.Adaptive Biotechnologies leverages proprietary immune medicine technology to enable advanced diagnostics and monitoring of immune-driven diseases. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its platform applications and forging key partnerships with industry leaders such as Genentech and Microsoft. A differentiated focus on immunosequencing and minimal residual disease detection positions Adaptive as a competitive player in the biotechnology and diagnostics landscape.Harvest Investment Services has grown the size of its portfolio from less than $100 million at the end of 2022 to more than $500 million at the end of this March. While the portfolio’s performance makes Harvest look like a good money manager to follow, it’s probably not a great idea to read too much into its recent sale of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The diagnostics company was one of 48 positions that the firm closed out completely during the first quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Adaptive Biotechnologies veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Adaptive Biotechnologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Adaptive Biotechnologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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