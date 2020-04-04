Harvest One Announces Issuance of Warrants

VANCOUVER, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT; OTCQX: HRVOF) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated March 11, 2020, the Company has issued 17,083,333 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to MMJ Group Holdings Ltd. ("MMJ") as consideration for agreeing to extend the maturity date of a secured loan agreement with MMJ, an insider of the Company, for a loan in the amount of $2,000,000, issued on January 10, 2020 (the "Loan").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a price of $0.06 at any time until the earlier of: (i) the date of the further extension or renewal of the Loan; and (ii) April 3, 2022.

The issuance of Warrants to insiders are considered related party transactions within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation on the basis of financial hardship.

The Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a four month and a day hold period expiring on August 4, 2020, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to a broad cannabis value chain through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global, and Delivra (consumer); as well as a controlling interest in Greenbelt Greenhouse. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Harvest One Cannabis Inc.