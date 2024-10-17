17.10.2024 13:00:00

Harvia Plc distributes a dividend of EUR 0.34 per share

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 17, 2024 at 2.00 PM EEST


The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today on the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment for the financial year 2023, EUR 0,34 per share, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting held 26.4.2024.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 26 April 2024, decided that EUR 0.68 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments for the financial year 2023. The first dividend instalment, EUR 0.34 per share, was paid 8 May 2024. The second dividend instalment, EUR 0.34 per share, was decided to be paid in October 2024.

According to decision of the Board of Directors today, the dividend, EUR 0.34 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 21 October 2024. The dividend will be paid on 28 October 2024.


Further information:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO
tel: +358 40 505 6080
matias.jarnefelt@harvia.com

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs over 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


