|
19.09.2024 17:00:00
Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - David Ahonen
HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.00 P.M. EEST
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: David Ahonen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 77988/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: AQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 41.35 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 12 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(7): Volume: 30 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 133 Volume weighted average price: 41.20301 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 11 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 45 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(5): Volume: 3 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 17 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 18 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 56 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(11): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(12): Volume: 17 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(13): Volume: 57 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(14): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.12 EUR
(15): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.12 EUR
(16): Volume: 18 Unit price: 41.32 EUR
(17): Volume: 23 Unit price: 41.32 EUR
(18): Volume: 18 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(19): Volume: 18 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(20): Volume: 25 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(21): Volume: 21 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(22): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(23): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.38 EUR
(24): Volume: 58 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(25): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(26): Volume: 58 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
Aggregated transactions (26):
Volume: 584 Volume weighted average price: 41.23271 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 6 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 12 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(5): Volume: 27 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 22 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(11): Volume: 10 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(12): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(13): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(14): Volume: 21 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(16): Volume: 60 Unit price: 41.32 EUR
(17): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(18): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(19): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(20): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(21): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(22): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(23): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(24): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(25): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(26): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.45 EUR
(27): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (28):
Volume: 361 Volume weighted average price: 41.23357 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 13 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 27 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 2 Unit price: 41.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 41.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 44 Volume weighted average price: 41.13182 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 2 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(4): Volume: 131 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 79 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(6): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(8): Volume: 40 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(10): Volume: 60 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(11): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(13): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(14): Volume: 62 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(15): Volume: 10 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(16): Volume: 30 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(17): Volume: 17 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(18): Volume: 17 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(19): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(20): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.45 EUR
(21): Volume: 127 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
(22): Volume: 127 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
(23): Volume: 127 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
(24): Volume: 40 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (24):
Volume: 1034 Volume weighted average price: 41.33091 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: EBLX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 26 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 93 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 138 Unit price: 41.12 EUR
(6): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(7): Volume: 59 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(8): Volume: 14 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(9): Volume: 116 Unit price: 41.32 EUR
(10): Volume: 11 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(11): Volume: 30 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(12): Volume: 121 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(13): Volume: 24 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(14): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(15): Volume: 2 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(16): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(17): Volume: 35 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(18): Volume: 45 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(19): Volume: 186 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(20): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(21): Volume: 22 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(22): Volume: 138 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(23): Volume: 3 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
(24): Volume: 69 Unit price: 41.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (24):
Volume: 1245 Volume weighted average price: 41.29632 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(2): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(3): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(6): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(7): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(8): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.35 EUR
(9): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(10): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.42 EUR
(11): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.45 EUR
(12): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.45 EUR
(13): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions (13):
Volume: 117 Volume weighted average price: 41.33 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 38 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(4): Volume: 35 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(6): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 13 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(9): Volume: 26 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(10): Volume: 1 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(11): Volume: 21 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(12): Volume: 26 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(13): Volume: 29 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(14): Volume: 21 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(15): Volume: 17 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(16): Volume: 15 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(17): Volume: 17 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(18): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(19): Volume: 12 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(20): Volume: 4 Unit price: 41.05 EUR
(21): Volume: 13 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(22): Volume: 19 Unit price: 41.1 EUR
(23): Volume: 18 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(24): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.15 EUR
(25): Volume: 13 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(26): Volume: 47 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(27): Volume: 20 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(28): Volume: 29 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(29): Volume: 5 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(30): Volume: 9 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(31): Volume: 25 Unit price: 41.2 EUR
(32): Volume: 16 Unit price: 41.4 EUR
(33): Volume: 17 Unit price: 41.3 EUR
(34): Volume: 4 Unit price: 41.4 EUR
(35): Volume: 19 Unit price: 41.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (35):
Volume: 589 Volume weighted average price: 41.12657 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-17
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 41.12 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 35 Volume weighted average price: 41.12 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-18
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(2): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(6): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(7): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(8): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(9): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 36 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 20 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 56 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(14): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions (14):
Volume: 346 Volume weighted average price: 40.60983 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-18
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.52 EUR
(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.58 EUR
(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.58 EUR
(4): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.58 EUR
(5): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 27 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(8): Volume: 31 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(9): Volume: 34 Unit price: 40.62 EUR
(10): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(11): Volume: 47 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(12): Volume: 65 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(13): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(14): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(15): Volume: 27 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(16): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(17): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(18): Volume: 27 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(20): Volume: 31 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(21): Volume: 30 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(22): Volume: 37 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(23): Volume: 28 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(24): Volume: 33 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(25): Volume: 40 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(26): Volume: 48 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(27): Volume: 30 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(28): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(29): Volume: 38 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(30): Volume: 46 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(31): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(32): Volume: 60 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(33): Volume: 68 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(34): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(35): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(36): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(37): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(38): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(39): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(40): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(41): Volume: 39 Unit price: 40.58 EUR
(42): Volume: 152 Unit price: 40.58 EUR
(43): Volume: 128 Unit price: 40.58 EUR
(44): Volume: 34 Unit price: 40.62 EUR
(45): Volume: 20 Unit price: 40.62 EUR
(46): Volume: 51 Unit price: 40.62 EUR
(47): Volume: 81 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(48): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.68 EUR
(49): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(50): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(51): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(52): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(53): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(54): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(55): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(56): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(57): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(58): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(59): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(60): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(61): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(62): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(63): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(64): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(65): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(66): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(67): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(68): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(69): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(70): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(71): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(72): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(73): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(74): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(75): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(76): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(77): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(78): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(79): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(80): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(81): Volume: 14 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(82): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(83): Volume: 346 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(84): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.68 EUR
(85): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.68 EUR
(86): Volume: 8 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(87): Volume: 32 Unit price: 40.68 EUR
(88): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(89): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(90): Volume: 58 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(91): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.78 EUR
(92): Volume: 207 Unit price: 40.78 EUR
(93): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.78 EUR
(94): Volume: 62 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(95): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(96): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(97): Volume: 58 Unit price: 40.62 EUR
(98): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(99): Volume: 27 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(100): Volume: 29 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(101): Volume: 90 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(102): Volume: 1471 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(103): Volume: 1705 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(104): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(105): Volume: 8 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(106): Volume: 48 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(107): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.92 EUR
(108): Volume: 25 Unit price: 40.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (108):
Volume: 6547 Volume weighted average price: 40.74523 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-18
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 33 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 12 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.58 EUR
(6): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 9 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(8): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(9): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(14): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(15): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(16): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(17): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(18): Volume: 4 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 29 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(20): Volume: 58 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(21): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(22): Volume: 57 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(23): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(24): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(25): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(26): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(27): Volume: 12 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(28): Volume: 24 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(29): Volume: 48 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(30): Volume: 10 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(31): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(32): Volume: 12 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(33): Volume: 70 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(34): Volume: 160 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(35): Volume: 571 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(36): Volume: 404 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(37): Volume: 41 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(38): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(39): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(40): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(41): Volume: 56 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(42): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(43): Volume: 110 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(44): Volume: 20 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(45): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(46): Volume: 19 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(47): Volume: 100 Unit price: 40.82 EUR
(48): Volume: 100 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(49): Volume: 52 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(50): Volume: 28 Unit price: 40.92 EUR
(51): Volume: 51 Unit price: 40.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (51):
Volume: 2358 Volume weighted average price: 40.65799 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-18
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 37 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(3): Volume: 9 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 92 Volume weighted average price: 40.61957 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-18
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 10 Volume weighted average price: 40.6 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(5): Volume: 82 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 98 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(8): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(9): Volume: 102 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 152 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(12): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 142 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(14): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(15): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(16): Volume: 232 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(17): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(18): Volume: 18 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(20): Volume: 53 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(21): Volume: 51 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(22): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(23): Volume: 33 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(24): Volume: 9 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(25): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(26): Volume: 11 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(27): Volume: 47 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(28): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(29): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(30): Volume: 70 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(31): Volume: 69 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(32): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(33): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(34): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(35): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(36): Volume: 51 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(37): Volume: 29 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(38): Volume: 21 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(39): Volume: 36 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(40): Volume: 49 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(41): Volume: 13 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(42): Volume: 22 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(43): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(44): Volume: 69 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(45): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(46): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(47): Volume: 52 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(48): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(49): Volume: 33 Unit price: 40.7 EUR
(50): Volume: 33 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(51): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(52): Volume: 33 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(53): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(54): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(55): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(56): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(57): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(58): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(59): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(60): Volume: 2 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(61): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.75 EUR
(62): Volume: 5 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(63): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(64): Volume: 6 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(65): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(66): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(67): Volume: 7 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(68): Volume: 35 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(69): Volume: 1 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(70): Volume: 15 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (70):
Volume: 2285 Volume weighted average price: 40.67179 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-09-18
Venue: XNOR
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(2): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.55 EUR
(4): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(8): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(9): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(14): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(15): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(16): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(17): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(18): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(20): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(21): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(22): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(23): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(24): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(25): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(26): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(27): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(28): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(29): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(30): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(31): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(32): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(33): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(34): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(35): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(36): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(37): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(38): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(39): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(40): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(41): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(42): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(43): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(44): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(45): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(46): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(47): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(48): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(49): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(50): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(51): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(52): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(53): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(54): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(55): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(56): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(57): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(58): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(59): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(60): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(61): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(62): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(63): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(64): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(65): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(66): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(67): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(68): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(69): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(70): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(71): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(72): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(73): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(74): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(75): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(76): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(77): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(78): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(79): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(80): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(81): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(82): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(83): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(84): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(85): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(86): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(87): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(88): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(89): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(90): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(91): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(92): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(93): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(94): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(95): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(96): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(97): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(98): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(99): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(100): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(101): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(102): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(103): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(104): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(105): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(106): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(107): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(108): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(109): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(110): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(111): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(112): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(113): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(114): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(115): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(116): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.65 EUR
(117): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(118): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.6 EUR
(119): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(120): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(121): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(122): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(123): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(124): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(125): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(126): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(127): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(128): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(129): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(130): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(131): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(132): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(133): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(134): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(135): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(136): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(137): Volume: 17 Unit price: 40.8 EUR
(138): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(139): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(140): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(141): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(142): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(143): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(144): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(145): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(146): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(147): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(148): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(149): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(150): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(151): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(152): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(153): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(154): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(155): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(156): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(157): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(158): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(159): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(160): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(161): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(162): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(163): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(164): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(165): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(166): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.85 EUR
(167): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(168): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(169): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(170): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(171): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(172): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
(173): Volume: 16 Unit price: 40.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (173):
Volume: 2830 Volume weighted average price: 40.69959 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com
