WKN DE: A2JF1C / ISIN: FI4000306873

27.03.2025 19:00:00

Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Markus Lengauer

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 MARCH 2025 AT 8.00 P.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Markus Lengauer
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
 Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 102058/6/6

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-27
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION 


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(2): Volume: 11 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(3): Volume: 84 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(4): Volume: 11 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(5): Volume: 11 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 
(6): Volume: 753 Unit price: 45.4 EUR 

Aggregated transactions (6): 
Volume: 880 Volume weighted average price: 45.4 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


