11.06.2024 15:00:00

Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Päivi Juolahti

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JUNE 2024 AT 4.00 P.M. EEST

  

Harvia Plc - Managers' transactions - Juolahti
____________________________________________
 
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juolahti, Päivi
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Plc
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
 
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20240611093716_4
____________________________________________
 
Transaction date: 2024-06-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
 
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 81 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
 
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 81 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Harvia Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Harvia Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Harvia Plc Registered Shs 38,70 -0,26% Harvia Plc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX und DAX im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen geben am Dienstag nach. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen