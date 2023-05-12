|
12.05.2023 16:00:00
Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Rainer Kunz
HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 MAY 2023 AT 5.00 P.M. EEST
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rainer Kunz
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31600/6/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 25000 Unit price: 25 EUR
(2): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 25.04522 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 25.00754 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com
