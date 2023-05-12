|
12.05.2023 16:00:00
Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Tapio Pajuharju
HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 MAY 2023 AT 5.00 P.M. EEST
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tapio Pajuharju
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31591/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.68 EUR
(2): Volume: 2366 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(3): Volume: 79 Unit price: 24.86 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.86 EUR
(5): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(7): Volume: 23 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(8): Volume: 6 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(9): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(10): Volume: 64 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(11): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(13): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(14): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(16): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(17): Volume: 18 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(18): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(19): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(20): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(21): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(22): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(23): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(24): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(25): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(26): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(27): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(28): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(29): Volume: 29 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(30): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(31): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(32): Volume: 11 Unit price: 24.52 EUR
(33): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.52 EUR
(34): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.52 EUR
(35): Volume: 9 Unit price: 24.52 EUR
Aggregated transactions (35):
Volume: 3807 Volume weighted average price: 24.66673 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 84 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 83 Unit price: 24.73 EUR
(4): Volume: 86 Unit price: 24.73 EUR
(5): Volume: 83 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 91 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(8): Volume: 84 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(9): Volume: 32 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(10): Volume: 38 Unit price: 24.51 EUR
(11): Volume: 37 Unit price: 24.51 EUR
Aggregated transactions (11):
Volume: 755 Volume weighted average price: 24.68869 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(2): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(3): Volume: 55 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(5): Volume: 118 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 837 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.86 EUR
(8): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.82 EUR
(9): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(10): Volume: 15 Unit price: 24.68 EUR
(11): Volume: 3 Unit price: 24.68 EUR
(12): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.68 EUR
(13): Volume: 18 Unit price: 24.68 EUR
(14): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(15): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(16): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.8 EUR
(17): Volume: 23 Unit price: 24.84 EUR
(18): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.8 EUR
(19): Volume: 83 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(20): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(21): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(22): Volume: 3 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(23): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(24): Volume: 32 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(25): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.64 EUR
(26): Volume: 31 Unit price: 24.7 EUR
(27): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(28): Volume: 36 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(29): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(30): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(31): Volume: 11 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(32): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(33): Volume: 17 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
(34): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions (34):
Volume: 1788 Volume weighted average price: 24.68067 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(4): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.79 EUR
(5): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.64 EUR
(6): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.57 EUR
(7): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(8): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 1204 Volume weighted average price: 24.74042 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 96 Volume weighted average price: 24.62 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 56 Unit price: 24.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 56 Volume weighted average price: 24.55 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 37 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 45 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(3): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(5): Volume: 13 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(6): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(7): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 290 Volume weighted average price: 24.57476 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: VFSI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(3): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(5): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 216 Volume weighted average price: 24.56 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 24.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(3): Volume: 150 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(4): Volume: 663 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(5): Volume: 128 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(7): Volume: 423 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(8): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.86 EUR
(9): Volume: 81 Unit price: 24.82 EUR
(10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 24.82 EUR
(11): Volume: 19 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(12): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(13): Volume: 29 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(14): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(15): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(16): Volume: 13 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(17): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(18): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(19): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(20): Volume: 75 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(21): Volume: 25 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(22): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.78 EUR
(23): Volume: 7 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(24): Volume: 9 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(25): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(26): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(27): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(29): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(30): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(31): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(32): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(33): Volume: 7 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(34): Volume: 174 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(35): Volume: 63 Unit price: 24.7 EUR
(36): Volume: 24 Unit price: 24.8 EUR
(37): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(38): Volume: 31 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(39): Volume: 24 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(40): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(41): Volume: 15 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(42): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.68 EUR
(43): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(44): Volume: 43 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(45): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(46): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(47): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(49): Volume: 17 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(50): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(51): Volume: 58 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(52): Volume: 70 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(53): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
(54): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
(55): Volume: 85 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
(56): Volume: 31 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(57): Volume: 30 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(58): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions (58):
Volume: 3153 Volume weighted average price: 24.6776 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 507 Unit price: 24.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 1746 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(3): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(4): Volume: 41 Unit price: 24.52 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 2336 Volume weighted average price: 24.70891 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 185 Unit price: 24.93 EUR
(2): Volume: 399 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 308 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 24.61 EUR
(5): Volume: 21 Unit price: 24.61 EUR
(6): Volume: 60 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(7): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(8): Volume: 512 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(9): Volume: 45 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(10): Volume: 558 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(11): Volume: 217 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(12): Volume: 340 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(13): Volume: 36 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(14): Volume: 204 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(15): Volume: 318 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(16): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions (16):
Volume: 3340 Volume weighted average price: 24.61233 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 142 Volume weighted average price: 24.62282 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 24.75 EUR
(2): Volume: 49 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 46 Unit price: 24.76 EUR
(4): Volume: 273 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 141 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 132 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 161 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(8): Volume: 136 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(9): Volume: 72 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 82 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(12): Volume: 94 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(13): Volume: 222 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(14): Volume: 249 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(15): Volume: 60 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(16): Volume: 95 Unit price: 24.61 EUR
(17): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.64 EUR
(18): Volume: 202 Unit price: 24.63 EUR
(19): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(20): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(21): Volume: 78 Unit price: 24.62 EUR
(22): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.61 EUR
(23): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.6 EUR
(24): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.61 EUR
(25): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.61 EUR
(26): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(27): Volume: 116 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(28): Volume: 282 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(29): Volume: 102 Unit price: 24.59 EUR
(30): Volume: 63 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(31): Volume: 67 Unit price: 24.63 EUR
(32): Volume: 62 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions (32):
Volume: 3635 Volume weighted average price: 24.61979 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 319 Unit price: 24.93 EUR
(2): Volume: 323 Unit price: 24.93 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 642 Volume weighted average price: 24.93 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.74 EUR
(3): Volume: 33 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(4): Volume: 44 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(5): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 199 Volume weighted average price: 24.68492 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(2): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.72 EUR
(3): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.52 EUR
(5): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(6): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(9): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 317 Volume weighted average price: 24.59937 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 86 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 96 Volume weighted average price: 24.57125 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 24.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 32 Unit price: 24.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 12 Unit price: 24.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 125 Unit price: 24.8 EUR
(5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 24.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 18 Unit price: 24.84 EUR
(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 27 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 8 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 3 Unit price: 24.82 EUR
(14): Volume: 6 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(15): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(16): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(17): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(18): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(19): Volume: 40 Unit price: 24.54 EUR
(20): Volume: 82 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
(21): Volume: 29 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(22): Volume: 73 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
(23): Volume: 84 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(24): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
(25): Volume: 156 Unit price: 24.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (25):
Volume: 1072 Volume weighted average price: 24.64884 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-11
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.88 EUR
(3): Volume: 42 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(4): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.9 EUR
(5): Volume: 85 Unit price: 24.66 EUR
(6): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 39 Unit price: 24.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 322 Volume weighted average price: 24.75186 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more: https://harviagroup.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Harvia Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.06.22
|Harvia Oyj : Feel the steam with Harvia Nova like never before (Investegate)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Harvia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Harvia veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Harvia gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Harvia stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Harvia stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Harvia präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Ausblick: Harvia präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)