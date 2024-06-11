Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Timo Harvia

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 JUNE 2024 AT 4.00 P.M. EEST

Harvia Plc - Managers' transactions - Harvia

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Harvia, Timo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Plc

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20240611093716_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-06-10

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 93 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 93 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com

