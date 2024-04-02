Harvia Plc: Supplement to the proposal by Harvia Plc’s Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2024

Supplement to the proposal by Harvia Plc’s Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2024

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, April 2, 2024 at 6:30 pm EEST

Harvia Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has supplemented its proposal to the Annual General Meeting 2024 regarding the composition of the Board of Directors and their remuneration.



The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General meeting that a monthly remuneration of EUR 3,500 be paid to the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, provided a Deputy Chair is elected.

Otherwise, the proposal of the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 26 April 2024, remains unchanged. The proposal has been published in a stock exchange release on 13 December 2023.

Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Chair of the Nomination Board is Juho Lipsanen, Member of the Board of Onvest Oy. Other members are Jarno Käyhkö, COO of WestStar Oy, Timo Harvia, shareholder of Tiipeti Oy, and Annika Ekman, Head of Direct Equity Investments at Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. In addition, Olli Liitola, Chair of the Board of Directors of Harvia, has served as an expert in the Nomination Board without being a member.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board made the above proposals unanimously. The Nomination Board’s proposals will be included in the notice convening the 2024 Annual General Meeting which will be announced later.





Harvia in brief:

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

