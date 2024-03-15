Harvia Plc’s annual reporting package for 2023 is published

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 15 March 2024 at 11:00 am EET





Harvia Plc has published its annual reporting package for 2023 in Finnish and English.

The annual report comprises a review of Harvia’s year, the Board of Directors’ Report, the Financial Statements, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2023.

The financial statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Consolidated Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Harvia Plc’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report, the Board of Directors’ Report and the Financial Statements, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report are attached to this release as PDF files. The Board of Directors’ Report and the Financial Statements are also attached as an XHTML file. All the reports are also available on Harvia’s website at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/results-reports/ .





For more information, please contact:

Matias Järnefelt, CEO, tel. +358 40 5056 080

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 5050 440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com

