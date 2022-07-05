Harvia Spirit – feel the spirit of löyly

Harvia launches Harvia Spirit, a new safe and easy-to-use design electric heater that respects natural design. The starting point of the Harvia Spirit electric heater was to design a wall-mounted heater that represents a modern and elegant design and fits perfectly into the saunas of today.



- We wanted to respond to consumers’ wishes and needs for design and saving space in the sauna. During the design phase we tested several shapes, structures, and materials, from which we ended up with an open shape structure that beautifully brings out the natural shape of round sauna heater stones and meets the quality and safety standards set for the electric sauna heaters, says Arto Harvia, Product Group Manager at Harvia.



Harvia Spirit is designed and manufactured in Finland. It showcases Harvia’s craftsmanship while keeping safety and performance in mind. The newly designed air ventilation channel within the heater evenly distributes heat throughout the sauna to protect individual components in the sauna from overheating. This also ensures that the hot air will be guided through the heater and that the heating elements last longer.



Safety meets advanced technology



The Harvia Spirit electric heater hides inside smart advanced technology that makes the sauna experience unique. The heat radiation shield on the front of the heater not only protects the sauna but acts as a steam guide, directing the steam formed from throwing the water to the heater to the upper part of the heater. The heating element tunnel in the stone space enhances the hot air circulation which speeds up the heating of the sauna and at the same time equalizes the temperature of the sauna. The heating elements inside the tunnel heat the air passing through them to extremely hot.



- The product development process of the high-quality Harvia Spirit design heater has included extensive testing, including our excellent product development know-how ensuring that the Spirit heater heats the sauna better and safer than competing products on the market, states Arto Harvia.



The Harvia Spirit electric heaters are WiFi compatible, which makes the heaters suitable for many different uses. The Spirit heaters can be controlled using the MyHarvia mobile application. The Harvia Spirit electric heater range includes the E model electric heater, which requires a separate control unit, and the XW model heater which is a complete set for remote controlling. Both models are available in 6- and 9-kW versions. The Harvia Spirit can be equipped with an optional safety railing that accentuates the design of the heater. An embedded flange is also available, enabling the heater to be installed within sauna benches.



The Harvia Spirit E model heaters will be available in August/September, and the XW model will follow shortly.





More information:



Arto Harvia, Product Group Manager

tel. +358 503 555 376

arto.harvia@harvia.com



Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.



Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.



Read more: https://harviagroup.com/

