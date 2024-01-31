31.01.2024 13:00:00

Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2023 on Thursday, 8 February 2024 at around 9:00 a.m. EET

Harvia Plc press release 31 January 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EET


Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2023 on Thursday, 8 February 2024 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 8 February 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia’s CEO Matias Järnefelt and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/q4-2023.

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company’s website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

HARVIA PLC


For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 5050 440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


