Harvia will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2023 on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST

Harvia Plc press release 28 April 2023 at 6:00 p.m. EEST

Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January-March 2023 on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 4 May 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English. Harvia’s CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/q1-2023-result/.

You can also participate in the conference by calling. Please register to the teleconference by using the following link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009974. After the registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the teleconference.

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company’s website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/.

HARVIA PLC


For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com, tel. +358 40 5050 440


Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

