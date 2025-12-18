Altria Aktie
WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033
|
18.12.2025 14:56:00
Has Altria Stock Been Good For Investors?
Tobacco stocks like Altria (NYSE: MO) were historically some of the best stocks on the market. Altria, which was joined with Philip Morris International for most of its history, delivered an annual average return of 20% for 50 years with dividends reinvested, thanks to a high-margin, addictive product, and its commitment to growing its dividend. More recently, however, the stock has struggled as cigarette sales in the U.S. continue to decline, and its attempts to pivot to next-gen products have faced multiple setbacks.Looking back over one-year, three-year, and five-year time frames, the tobacco stock has not outperformed the S&P 500 on a price appreciation basis. However, over the last year and over a five-year time frame, it has beaten the broad-market index on a total-return basis. The charts below show how Altria compares with the S&P over those periods.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
