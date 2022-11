Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago.Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters. So has AMD dethroned Nvidia as a top semiconductor company? Let's dig in.Nvidia's primary products are GPUs -- graphics processing units. Its products are undoubtedly the most powerful available as 90% of the newest systems on the TOP500 (a list of the 500 most powerful computers) utilize Nvidia components. Whether the GPUs are used for gaming, data centers, artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, or crypto mining, Nvidia's products are as good as it gets.