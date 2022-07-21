|
21.07.2022 14:48:00
Has Apple Finally Matched Supply and Demand?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings after the markets close on July 28. The iconic tech company has navigated the pandemic with skill as its revenue has soared by more than $100 billion in the last two years. That's despite Apple facing supply chain disruptions hampering its ability to meet robust consumer demand. It could have generated billions more in sales if it didn't have those constraints. Unfortunately, the situation has not improved enough for Apple to balance supply and demand in the upcoming quarter, raising the prospects that Apple will report missing out on billions more in sales when it releases Q3 figures on July 28. In its conference call that followed its second-quarter earnings release, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said, "We expect these constraints to be in the range of $4 billion to $8 billion, which is substantially larger than what we experienced during the March quarter." To put those figures into context, Apple reported sales of $77 billion in its second quarter, which ended on March 26. Continue reading
