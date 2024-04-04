|
04.04.2024 14:30:00
Has Apple Vision Pro Already Flopped?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Vision Pro has been out for a couple of months, and the hype around the product seems to have died out completely. People are talking about returning devices, and new content is less than inspiring.In this video, Travis Hoium discusses some of the struggles and why Apple may not have been well positioned to build the VR headset in the first place.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 1, 2024. The video was published on April 3, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
