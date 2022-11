Has Disney Lost Its Magic and Will It Ever Come Back?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will be talking about Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and why I feel that the House of Mouse has lost some of its magic. The recent earnings report also raised some questions about the profitability goals of Disney+, which has led to a series of downgrades by analysts. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading